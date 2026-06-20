The NFL Now Owns 10% of ESPN. Can ESPN Still Cover the League?

The NFL now holds a 10% equity stake in ESPN. The ownership table reads: Disney 72%, Hearst 18%, NFL 10%. The league that ESPN covers is a partial owner of the company covering it.

The deal closed January 31, 2026. ESPN acquired NFL Network, RedZone distribution rights, and NFL Fantasy. The NFL received a stake Disney valued at roughly $3 billion, implying a ~$30 billion valuation for the Worldwide Leader. Those are not just business arrangements. That is an ownership table with consequences.

That’s a conflict of interest by definition. The question isn’t whether one exists. It’s how deep it runs, and whether either party can pretend it doesn’t.

The two-way nature of this arrangement is what makes it genuinely novel in sports media history. ESPN depends on the NFL for a massive share of its revenue, its subscriber base, and its brand identity. That dependency predates this deal and has always created soft editorial pressure.

But now the NFL has a financial stake in ESPN’s health. The league doesn’t want ESPN embarrassed, investigatively compromised, or editorially aggressive toward its own franchise model. And ESPN doesn’t want to damage the 10% partner that just handed it NFL Network and RedZone. The conflict cuts both directions simultaneously.

Dan Patrick, who knows ESPN’s institutional culture better than almost anyone, put it plainly when the deal was announced last August:

"The journalist in me would point out the conflict of interest, but ESPN can't be any further in bed with the NFL… Are they going to look the other way with any negative story that comes up? They probably already do that." -DP on ESPN's purchase of the NFL Network pic.twitter.com/RMXDhsoTuf — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 6, 2025

“ESPN can’t be any further in bed with the NFL… Are they going to look the other way with any negative story that comes up? They probably already do that.” The remarkable thing about that quote isn’t that Patrick said it. It’s that an ESPN insider reporter, Don Van Natta Jr., publicly snapped back at him for saying it, which is itself a data point about the institutional sensitivity around this exact question.

Congress noticed. On September 24, 2025, Senators Warren and Sanders joined Representatives Castro and Ryan in sending a letter to the DOJ warning that the deal structure could “raise serious concerns and could entrench ESPN’s dominance.” The letter flagged editorial conflict, the possibility the NFL would prefer ESPN over competing networks in future rights negotiations, and consumer pricing implications.

That last point includes the novelty of RedZone carrying commercials for the first time in 2025, a small but telling sign that the economic logic of the merger is already reshaping a product fans had come to expect as ad-free.

The congressional letter preceded what is now the deal’s most acute editorial problem. In April 2026, the DOJ opened a separate antitrust investigation into NFL television deals. ESPN must now cover a federal probe into the entity that owns 10% of ESPN. There is no clean way to handle that.

Either ESPN covers the DOJ investigation with the same editorial rigor it would apply to any other antitrust story (which means publishing pieces that could harm the NFL’s negotiating leverage and business reputation) — or it doesn’t, in which case the conflict has already functioned exactly as critics warned it would. You cannot split the difference on a federal investigation.

The MLB comparison adds useful context. ESPN ended its 35-year Sunday Night Baseball relationship after the 2025 season, with NBC and Peacock picking up Sunday Night Baseball and the Wild Card Series. ESPN retained a reduced three-year deal, roughly 30 midweek games plus MLB.TV distribution rights for about $550 million total.

The network didn’t walk away from baseball entirely, but the contrast in resource commitment is stark. Baseball gets midweek inventory. The NFL gets an equity stake. That imbalance reflects where ESPN’s institutional incentives now sit, and why the DOJ’s interest in NFL television deals is a problem that lands directly in ESPN’s newsroom.

None of this means ESPN’s NFL reporters are corrupt or incapable of doing good work. Many of them are excellent journalists. But institutional incentives are real things that shape coverage over time: in story selection, in tone, in which investigations get funded, in which sources get protected.

The NFL now has a direct financial interest in how ESPN performs as a business. ESPN has a direct financial interest in maintaining its NFL partnership. Whatever editorial independence ESPN had before January 31, 2026, it is now operating under a different set of pressures. That’s not a media criticism take. That’s just what the ownership table says.