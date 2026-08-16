Tony Romo’s CBS Suspension Has No Deadline. J.J. Watt Already Filled the Job.

Twenty-four days is not a long time in television. It’s long enough, though, to name a new lead analyst, get him mic’d up, and let him settle into the chair before anyone above him has to say much of anything else out loud. That’s roughly the gap between Tony Romo’s July 23 arrest on Interstate 43 outside Milwaukee and where CBS Sports stands today, more than three weeks into what amounts to an indefinite suspension it still won’t put a timetable on.

Deputies said Romo was passing cars illegally in a gore area when they pulled him over, that his field sobriety tests went poorly, and that an open bottle of alcohol was in the vehicle. He was cited for operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing, and possession of an open container. Then a separate citation: refusing an intoxication test. None of that is small, and CBS hasn’t treated it that way publicly. The network placed Romo on leave eight days later, on July 31, “until further notice.”

What CBS has not done, in the weeks since, is attach a timetable to that leave. CBS Sports president David Berson told reporters at NFL on CBS Media Day: “It’s an evolving situation and we are still assessing. There is no timetable or final decision at this time.” Then he said the quiet part: “We have to consider the impact on our image and our brand. That’s very important to us.”

The Brand-Protection Math CBS Won’t Say Out Loud

Translate that out of corporate language and it reads like this: Romo isn’t being handled like a broadcaster right now. He’s being handled like a $72 million asset the network can’t afford to damage on the way to a decision it hasn’t made. A producer or a sideline hire facing the same charges is off the air by the end of the week, and nobody questions it. A guy who’s called three Super Bowls with Jim Nantz gets “an evolving situation” and a statement about brand equity instead. That gap is how networks protect marquee talent in a way replaceable employees never get. Time.

J.J. Watt Already Has the Job

CBS didn’t wait on the other half of this equation. The same day it announced Romo’s leave, it announced J.J. Watt as the new lead analyst next to Nantz, with Tracy Wolfson on the sideline and Jim Rikhoff producing. Watt had been building toward it for three years: studio analyst in 2023, the No. 2 booth alongside Ian Eagle in 2025, now the top chair. Nantz talked up his Walter Payton Man of the Year and Sportsman of the Year credentials on the way in. Watt himself stayed quiet on the circumstances until August 11, when he finally addressed it directly.

Watt wrote on X: “Haven’t said much because it’s not the circumstances you’d hope it would happen under, but I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity and look forward to working with a legendary team in Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson, Jim Rikhoff and the entire CBS lead crew.”

Nantz has had to field his own questions about his missing broadcast partner in the meantime:

Jim Nantz speaks out on Tony Romo arrest with CBS future uncertain https://t.co/1zxY6QKv1E pic.twitter.com/leZXzaHw6K — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2026

That’s the split CBS built for itself. One half of the booth got promoted, press-released, and profiled. The other half got a corporate line about brand image and nothing else.

September 21 Is the Deadline Nobody’s Naming

Watt makes his lead-chair debut September 13, Vikings-Packers, Week 1. Eight days after that, on September 21, Romo is due in a Milwaukee courtroom. CBS has never connected those two dates publicly, and it doesn’t have to; the network gets a full season launch with its new voice already installed before it has to say another word about the old one. Berson’s “no timetable” isn’t indecision so much as a stall: the network is waiting on a courtroom to force a call it would rather not make itself, about a $72 million contract it’s not ready to defend or walk away from. Watt just made that decision easier to sit on.