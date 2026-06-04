How to Make Smart Sports Betting Predictions during the World Cup

The World Cup is on the way as teams from across the globe compete for the biggest prize in football. Billions of people will be tuning in as nations battle for supremacy on the international stage. Alongside watching games, some soccer enthusiasts will also take part in making predictions around different World Cup outcomes.

If you are a relative football betting beginner, it’s wise to conduct thorough research follow strategies so that you are in a position to make smart and informed decisions. This article will run through some of the ways in which you can build your knowledge to make savvy predictions throughout the tournament.

Check out the Odds

Some time before the World Cup kicks off, you should compare and assess every country taking part. Check the odds via betway as this will instantly give you a steer on which nations are viewed as favorites and the sides heading into the competition as underdogs. Be sure to look at how countries are rated for specific group stage matches also as this can help you make a judgement call on which teams are most likely to progress through to the knockout stages.

Of course, if you are a wagering novice, the numbers displaying the odds associated with each nation can appear quite confusing and daunting at first and so that’s why it’s important to build your understanding ahead of the tournament so that when the times comes for the World Cup to start, you will know what is required and be in a position to wager with confidence and authority.

Be Aware of the Format Change

This World Cup will be different to every tournament that has preceded it. Not only is the competition being hosted across three nations, the United States, Canada and Mexico but for the first time, there will be 48 teams competing. That’s more nations playing than ever before. It’s a key change which should always be considered when wagering on the group stage with betway as the additional countries could change the dynamic and alter the approach of coaches as they look to reach the knockout stages.

Between 1998 and 2022, 32 teams featured in the World Cup in eight groups of four. Here, the top two teams would go through to the Last 16 while the third and fourth-placed sides would be out and head home. However, the 2026 World Cup will see 12 groups of four. While the top two will still progress so too will the eight best third-placed nations. These sides will advance to a Last 32 stage, with 104 games set to take place across the whole tournament. With this change in mind, three points could be enough to progress and so managers by look to play more defensively or even go all-out attack in the opening clash. This is important to be aware of when deciding on which way to bet at the start of the competition.

Stay Updated

Managers across the globe have been confirming their squads for the World Cup and fans will no doubt debate these selections right up until the first kick of the tournament. When it comes to placing wagers with betway, having a strong knowledge and awareness of these teams is crucial as this will aid your ability to weigh up how strong or weak an eleven is when up against the opposition.

Ahead of each game, you should always tune into pre-match press conferences as this is where you can gather a host of clues around what the expected line-up will be. Coaches will confirm which players are unavailable due to injury while later in the tournament, suspensions could also come into play. Knowing who has been sidelined will help you to work out who is most likely to deputise. Staying updated on team news will allow you to stay one step ahead and ensure you can’t caught out, backing a team for victory, for example, having not heard that three of their key players have been ruled out.

Make Live Bets during the Tournament

Wagering during live games with betway can give you a huge advantage as you’ll be able to make match predictions with the ultimate level of insight. Betting as the action is playing out means you’ll be able to give a fair assessment as to how a nation is playing while also being completely aware of any changes during the game. So, if a player is sent off and a team is down to ten men, you will be able to view the aftermath in real-time and analyze how the deficit as impacted the flow of the game. Seeing events unfold will help you to react and make educated guesses with the most up-to-date details.

Wrapping Up

Overall, knowledge is power when betting on football with betway and so doing your research before and during the World Cup is vital to making savvy choices. It’s impossible to make correct predictions of all the time and that is the beauty of football. However, by following strategies you can make sure your picks are based on solid information as opposed to general assumptions.