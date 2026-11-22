ESPN spent roughly 48 hours with a clean message about its Monday Night Football booth, and then one of the two men in that booth went on Dallas radio and made a joke about the other.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro spoke at Sports Business Journal’s Media Innovators event and addressed the Joe Buck and Troy Aikman situation from the stage. Asked whether it was frustrating to have it play out in the buildup to ESPN’s Super Bowl broadcast, he answered “yes,” then added, “disappointing, don’t like the timing obviously, either.” Sports Media Watch described a public show of frustration from him as rare.

That is a lot of irritation from an executive whose usual register is a smooth nothing. But read the whole answer, because Pitaro paired it with a defense. In the EssentiallySports transcript, he called the media coverage disappointing, and he said of the booth, “They are professionals.” In the same answer he pointed to the quality of the broadcast and said he expects that professionalism to carry on. Reporters at the event relayed that it should last through the Super Bowl.

So you get the talent praised and the situation scolded in the same breath. The people are fine; the story about the people is the problem. It is a company trying to end a narrative it does not control. The tell: nobody in that sentence takes responsibility for the part ESPN does control, which is how a contract situation on its biggest broadcast got this loud in the first place. Pitaro objected to the timing as if the calendar had done this to him.

Then came Thursday, Nov. 19. Aikman was on his weekly spot on 96.7 The Ticket, where George Dunham was hosting alone because his co-host was out sick. Dunham invited Aikman to come into the studio, and Aikman said, “Well, I know Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth. I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show.”

“I know Joe's always wanted a one-man booth, I'm wondering if you've always wanted a one-man radio show" – Troy Aikman on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas pic.twitter.com/zf15q6wPbh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 19, 2026

It is a good line. It is also exactly what a chairman asks his talent not to say, two days after telling a media conference they are professionals. Aikman did not mention Pitaro, did not mention a contract, and did not need to. The joke only works if everyone listening already knows the booth is a story, and ESPN had just spent a Tuesday calling the coverage the disappointment.

Here is where I land: Pitaro’s statement was never going to hold, because it asked a coverage cycle to stop while the man at the center of it is on record saying he will be a free agent at the end of this season. Nothing reported so far says Aikman is leaving or that the Super Bowl plans have changed. But a contract that runs out in a few months is a standing invitation for the next question, and the next radio hit, and the next quip. Pitaro has signaled he expects professionalism to hold through the Super Bowl, and ESPN is going to need Aikman to agree.

ESPN can fix the timing complaint in one way. It can settle the booth, publicly and soon, so the question stops getting asked. Until then the quotes Pitaro gave out on Nov. 17 will keep getting read next to the one Aikman gave out on Nov. 19.