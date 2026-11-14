Bill Simmons’ Alleged Proxy Bets Land FanDuel in a Hearing

On Nov. 5, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted to hold an adjudicatory hearing with FanDuel over wagers tied to Bill Simmons’ Massachusetts account. The sportsbook is the party called to appear. Simmons, the most recognizable voice in the business of betting media, is the reason anyone is paying attention, but the regulator is asking a question about the operator.

No hearing date has been reported. No penalty has been reported, and no final MGC decision has been reported. What exists is a vote and a process.

What the Commission actually voted on

The alleged proxy bets became public because Simmons said so himself. On his podcast in late August, he told listeners, in Boston.com’s account, that he let someone log into his FanDuel account as him while he was in California, where online sports betting is not legal. He described it as “a couple bets I really wanted to get in.” He also said he did not know about the proxy rules. That is his defense, and it deserves to sit in the same paragraph as the accusation.

The number is bigger than “a couple.” According to a staff memo to commissioners, as quoted by Covers, FanDuel reported that the matter involved 22 wagers with a total handle of $21,800, placed over three dates in August. That is FanDuel’s account of the matter as relayed to the commission, not an admission from Simmons, who gave no dollar figure on air. The memo itself was not available for review, so the figure carries the memo’s attribution and nothing more.

Soooo the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is going to get a presentation today about the Bill Simmons proxy thing. According to a memo to commissioners, "FanDuel reported that the matter involved 22 wagers with a total handle of $21,800." pic.twitter.com/ZfPuQwIHwb — Geoff Zochodne (@GeoffZochodne) November 5, 2026

FanDuel told the commission it voided the wagers and took action against the account. Those are the steps a book takes when it wants a regulator to see the cleanup. A vote to hold a hearing suggests the commission wants to hear the cleanup described on the record.

Why FanDuel is the story now

Sources conflict on how much of the review is aimed at Simmons personally. The reporting that most clearly describes the Nov. 5 action frames the hearing around the operator: how the wagers got through and what the company did once the matter was public. SBC Americas covered the meeting.

BREAKING NEWS: Gaming officials in Massachusetts Thursday said they will launch a full investigation into alleged proxy betting concerning @BillSimmons and @FanDuel and have the operator appear at an adjudicatory hearing on the matter. Simmons admitted on podcast that he… pic.twitter.com/XDYo5AIqPj — Bill Speros (@billsperos) November 5, 2026

Bill Speros, an analyst, posted that reading the same day. Treat the “full investigation” wording in his post as his paraphrase. What the record supports is narrower and, for the industry, more uncomfortable: a state regulator took a famous customer’s on-air confession and turned it into a compliance question for one of the country’s best-known sportsbooks.

New Jersey offers the precedent Speros cites. In 2022 its Division of Gaming Enforcement fined DraftKings $150,000 for negligently allowing a customer to place proxy wagers through a friend. That is a different state, a different company, and a different set of facts, so it predicts nothing here. It does show one way a regulator can treat the license holder when proxy betting surfaces.

The conflict nobody on the air wants to name

This part is opinion, built on the facts above.

FanDuel has been described by Boston.com as The Ringer’s exclusive sports betting sponsor. The most recent dated deal on record is a 2022 Spotify, Ringer and FanDuel expansion, with no 2026 renewal or termination reported, so I won’t claim the arrangement as current. The history is enough to make the point. Picture a host who works inside the sponsor’s orbit. He spends hours of audio on lines and units, and he makes betting feel like a normal part of fandom. That same host had someone betting on his Massachusetts account while he was in California, where online betting is not legal.

I do not think that makes Simmons a villain. A man says on his own show that he did not know the rule, and a regulator can sort out whether that matters. I do think it should end a certain kind of media posture. The people who tell an audience that betting is easy, fun and everywhere have more reason than anyone to know where the lines are. When the host’s own account becomes a regulatory exhibit, “I didn’t know” does not carry the weight the job puts on it.

By now, we've all heard about the Bill Simmons proxy betting scandal… But what will Massachusetts actually do about the situation?https://t.co/rkivALSBfx — Covers.com (@Covers) November 13, 2026

The next beat belongs to the commission. If the hearing gets a date, FanDuel will have to explain how 22 wagers were placed on one Massachusetts account while its owner was in California, and whether anything in its own systems should have flagged them. Every other sportsbook with a famous face in its marketing is going to read that transcript like a syllabus.