Prime Video Called Deshaun Watson’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations “Adversity,” and Got Ripped for It

Prime Video had a perfectly good football game Thursday night and still found a way to make the broadcast the story, because the network can’t talk about Deshaun Watson without reaching for a euphemism. Tony Gonzalez told viewers during the Browns-Steelers postgame show that Watson had faced “adversity off the field.” Adversity is what happens to you. It is not a word for an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine the NFL handed down after finding he violated its Personal Conduct Policy, and it is certainly not a word for 27 civil allegations.

Gonzalez wasn’t improvising in a vacuum, either. Al Michaels set the same tone earlier in the broadcast, and Awful Announcing captured the exchange with Kirk Herbstreit that followed it:

'TNF' sums up Deshaun Watson's season… 🏈 📺 Al Michaels: "If you follow football, you know the story … we don't have to go through the whole Deshaun Watson thing." Kirk Herbstreit: "When you convert on 3rd downs, you hit passes, you lead this team to victories, those boos… pic.twitter.com/UVcgsCAaoK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 2, 2026

Three broadcasters, one shared instinct: treat a documented disciplinary record like background noise standing between the audience and the highlights.

Here is the record Prime Video decided didn’t need re-centering. Watson has faced 27 civil allegations since 2021, per public settlement records: 24 settled, two dismissed, and one more filed this year that’s still pending. None of it has produced a criminal charge. He also served an 11-game suspension and paid a $5 million fine, both outcomes of the league’s own investigation. None of that is in dispute, and none of it needed Gonzalez’s framing to go down easy for a Thursday night audience. Saying what actually happened would have worked just fine.

Sports journalists noticed the gap immediately. Here’s Nikhil Mehta’s response to the broadcast:

Under no circumstances do I have to nor will I ever "take my hat off" to Deshaun Watson. Tony Gonzalez saying that he faced "adversity off the field" is also patently insane. Gross stuff. — Nikhil Mehta (@nikknowsball) October 2, 2026

Kendall Baker made the same point from a different angle, writing that the coverage treated Watson “like he’s some victim,” which is the tell. “Adversity” isn’t neutral language. It’s a word that casts Watson as someone things happen to, when the NFL’s own Personal Conduct Policy findings say otherwise.

Follow the money: Prime Video owns the Thursday Night Football rights package, which makes Watson’s ability to look like a redemption story a line item, not an abstraction. Compare that to how a network handles talent it doesn’t need protecting: CBS benched Tony Romo indefinitely the moment questions piled up and had J.J. Watt in the booth before the news cycle finished. Nobody on that broadcast needed a euphemism, because nobody at CBS had a financial stake in softening Romo’s story. The NFL’s own leverage over its broadcast partners — including its equity stake in ESPN — runs on the same logic: when the league and the network both profit from a clean narrative, the clean narrative is what gets said on air.

Prime Video didn’t owe Watson a redemption arc. It owed the viewers watching a $5 million fine and an 11-game suspension get described as something other than weather.