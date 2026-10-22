The Aikman-Buck Shouting Match That ‘Nearly Came to Blows’ Comes Down to Who ESPN Told First About Joe Buck’s Contract

Troy Aikman found out about Joe Buck’s new contract the same way everybody else did: through a report in September, four months after ESPN had already signed off on it.

ESPN manufactured this scheduling problem on purpose and let it sit until it blew up on live television during the Rams-Bills Monday Night Football broadcast on October 12.

The actual order of events matters here, because it’s not the one the “these two just grew apart after 25 years” crowd wants to believe. In May, Joe Buck and his agent, Tom Young, sat down with ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro and programming chief Burke Magnus and asked for an early extension. ESPN said yes almost immediately, bumping Buck from $15 million to $18 million a year across six seasons. Buck signed it that month.

Aikman was trying to do the exact same thing, at the exact same time, for the same reason anyone renegotiates early: leverage while you still have it. He wanted $30 million a year, up from $18 million, with his agent Matt Kramer making the pitch. ESPN’s answer was different. Wait until after the season.

So for roughly four months, one half of the longest-running broadcast duo in football had a signed nine-figure deal in his pocket, and the other half had a “we’ll circle back.” Puck News’s Dylan Byers has reported that Aikman treated the secrecy itself, not the pay gap, as the real betrayal. Hard to argue with that read once you line up the calendar.

Forget the theory going around this week that this was fading chemistry after a quarter-century together. Line up the actual timeline and a different story emerges: a contract decision ESPN made, sat on, and then forced Aikman to absorb in public, four months late.

According to sourcing from In Touch and Puck, Buck turned to his partner during the Rams-Bills broadcast and asked, “Dude, are we really going to do this?” Aikman’s reported answer: “You f*cked me over.” In Touch was first to say it nearly got physical. None of this has been confirmed on the record by the three people who were actually there, which is reason enough to treat it as reporting and not transcript.

Twenty-five years together, and what nearly caused a punch was a calendar.

When Buck and Aikman jumped from Fox to ESPN in 2022, Aikman was the one pulling the bigger number across their respective deals. Aikman’s gap over Buck wasn’t supposed to flip. ESPN handled the flip by paying one guy and ghosting the other for a season’s worth of Mondays, according to Puck News’s reporting, via The Comeback.

As Yahoo Sports detailed once the details started leaking, this stopped being a two-man story fast. Sports media Twitter started treating it like an actual firing.

Troy Aikman is done at ESPN. I don’t need a body language expert. pic.twitter.com/tHKWbcDwqr — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 20, 2026

Kinsey isn’t in Bristol, doesn’t have a source inside the building, and is reading the same body language everyone watching MNF is reading. ESPN’s silence carries a real cost: a sports media personality’s gut read is now competing with the network’s own non-answer as the explanation for what happened in that booth.

Aikman has one season left on his deal and no landing spot confirmed anywhere. Buck has six years and a raise. ESPN still has both of them booked to call Super Bowl LXI together in February, which gives the network four months to figure out how two guys who reportedly almost swung at each other are supposed to sound like partners on the biggest broadcast of the year.

That’s the bet the network made back in May. ESPN just forgot to tell one of the players.