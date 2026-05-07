First Take Doesn’t Need Skip Bayless. So Why Did Stephen A. Call Him?

Stephen A. Smith booked Skip Bayless himself. That’s the part people keep glossing over.

This isn’t ESPN corporate looking at declining numbers and reaching for the nearest nostalgia lever. First Take is averaging 491,000 viewers in April 2026, up 6% year over year, off a record full-year 2025 at 517,000. The show is the number-one program on ESPN linear. Smith has a $100 million, five-year deal with executive producer credit — meaning he controls who sits across from him. He called Bayless. He wanted this.

That changes the entire frame of the conversation.

When a show is failing, booking an old flame reads as desperation. When the show is winning by a mile and the host makes the call personally, it reads as something else — a calculated choice by someone who understands exactly what kind of heat sustains a sports media franchise at the top. Smith even confirmed it with a line that sounded less like an invitation and more like a warning: “He’s coming back because I wanted him to come back for a day.”

Exclusive: Skip Bayless is set to appear alongside Stephen A. Smith on Friday’s episode of First Take, FOS has learned. It will mark his first ESPN appearance since leaving the network in 2016. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 4, 2026

There’s a version of sports media criticism that wants this appearance to be embarrassing. Bayless left FS1 in August 2024 and Undisputed was subsequently canceled, and he’s been doing a YouTube show and podcast since. He showed up talking about chemistry and legacy — “No one has ever quite matched the chemistry that maybe God above gave us” — while Smith is the one who kept the machine running without him for years. On paper, one guy is still at the summit and one guy is grinding out podcast numbers. The power dynamic is completely inverted from 2012.

But that framing also misses something about how top-of-the-mountain shows actually work.

First Take’s identity — the thing that makes it different from every other debate show that’s tried to copy it — is its tolerance for genuine discomfort. Smith and Bayless didn’t just argue, they argued in a way that felt like it might actually go sideways. That specific friction is hard to manufacture. You can hire someone who will disagree with Stephen A. Smith; you cannot easily hire someone whose disagreements carry seventeen years of personal history and mutual score-settling. Bayless said he thinks they “revolutionized” sports media. He’s probably right, though not entirely in the way he means it. They proved that productive antagonism — real or performed — is more watchable than polished neutrality.

Smith understands this better than anyone. A dominant show doesn’t stay dominant by playing it safe once it gets there. It keeps finding reasons to generate heat. One well-timed reunion appearance — framed as a favor Smith is granting, not a lifeline Bayless needs — does exactly that. It resets the narrative. It gives the internet something to argue about for a week. It reminds the audience that nobody else on television does this.

The cynical read is that Smith is using Bayless as content. The honest read is that he’s using Bayless as content, and it will probably work, and the show will do a significant number that day, and everyone will move on. That’s not a critique. That’s just what being good at this job looks like in 2026.